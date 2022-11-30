Barry Bannan reveals what he wants to do once Sheffield Wednesday playing career is over

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has opened up on his plans for life after football once he hangs up his boots.

Bannan is hoping to go into coaching once he retires as he looks to continue with his coaching badges this summer.

Bannan, 32, has been an essential player at Hillsborough for years now, and he continues to spearhead Darren Moore’s side as they aim for promotion out of League One.

However, Bannan has spoken candidly about what he wants to do once his playing career ends, revealing coaching is a number on priority and hasn’t ruled out future involvement with the Owls.

Speaking to The Star, the experienced midfielder said: “I want to stay in football, so I’m going to do my badges in the summer so they’re there and it’s done and dusted… So I’ll do my B licence this summer when I’ve got time.

“I’d like to be a manager in the future – I play Football Manager every day on away trips – so that’s the closest I get for now! I want to be a manager, whether it’s first team level or academy and work my way up. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Bannan arrived at Hillsborough in 2015 and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Owls, creating a huge affinity for the club. This has no doubt influenced his decision as to what he wants to do after football as he alluded to some involvement with the club once he retires.

“I’ve been here most of my career and my family live and breathe the club.

“If I was lucky enough to work here one day it would be something I’d love to do but there will be a lot of things in the way of that… But if I’m lucky enough it’s something that I’d love to do.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping Bannan can continue his playing career for several years with the experienced midfielder leading the charge back to the Championship.

Wednesday currently sit in third in League One and just three points behind leaders Plymouth as they hope to continue their good form with a difficult trip to Derby this weekend.

Think you know everything about Sheffield Wednesday? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict

Bannan has enjoyed a stellar career at Hillsborough and at 32, he’s in the twilight of his career.

He may have years left yet in the Wednesday midfield but his influence on the team is so important. With Bannan planning for life after football, it would make sense for Wednesday to start planning for life without Bannan.

They’re hugely reliant on their star man and with his career in it’s closing stages, it will be important for them to have an alternative lined up.