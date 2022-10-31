Barry Bannan reveals the key advantage that Sheffield Wednesday have

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to do the business in League One this season and are now unbeaten in their last five fixtures – meaning they are sat nicely in third place.

With 34 points, the club remain three behind second-placed Ipswich Town. They claimed another three points at the weekend too despite losing some players to injury and Barry Bannan has told Yorkshire Live that it comes down to his team being strong in terms of their depth and having plenty of options to choose from.

The midfielder was at his best again against Burton, firing in the first goal of the fixture to get the Owls going. He then chipped in with an assist and created plenty more chances for his side to keep on top in the game.

Eventually, the player was subbed around 65 minutes into the fixture and once again, he proved that he was a cut above in League One. Even though his side also had a few tweaks to their team elsewhere too – Ben Heneghan sitting out for example – the backline held firm and were able to only ship two goals.

Now, Bannan has claimed it comes down to the Owls having excellent strength in depth in most positions – and that is a key thing to have for a side who want to gain promotion.

The club were unlucky to miss out on a bounce back to the Championship during the last campaign, having sealed a play-off place. Darren Moore will be hoping that his team can go one better this time around and get that elusive promotion – and Bannan certainly feels his side have the players to do so.

He said: “We’ve seen the injuries this week. Ben Heneghan was a big loss and Dom (Iorfa) comes in. We’ve got strength in depth. Sometimes a lot of changes can come back to bite you but they’ve been lucky, the boys, that they’ve played in cup games and they’re all ready to come in now when they’re needed. Training’s hard too.

“Fizz and Mallik scored, Tyreeq came in after not playing for a while and they all put in strong performances, as is Dom Iorfa. It just shows you we’ve got the strength there to change it up in every game.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are a team with plenty of talent in their ranks and you would think they are certainly one of the better teams in the league.

Not only do you need to have good and high-calibre first-team players to be thinking about promotion though but you need to have the strength in depth too to bring others in. If one of your main defenders is injured for example, you need to have an equally adept player in the backline able to come in as a replacement.

The Owls, at the weekend, proved that they can at least have a little go at doing that. They have players in most positions who can step into the breach if needed and produce the goods if there are some injuries in their ranks.

If the club can do that – with a 46 game season being very long – then they should be able to withstand and get that promotion back to the Championship.