Barry Bannan reveals something Sheffield Wednesday need to do this summer ahead of League One

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has suggested that the Owls are in need of a reshuffle in the summer following their relegation to League One.

Next term the Owls will be playing in the third tier of English football for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign. That comes off the back of a disastrous season for the club that began with the 12-point deduction. Matters were made even worse by the poor decisions on the managerial front as they went through both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis before ending with Darren Moore.

There are a host of players who are out of contract at Hillsborough now and after contract talks were put on hold whilst they waited to see what division they would be playing in, there will now be a lot of decisions to be made. Dejphon Chansiri has already issued a statement to supporters revealing that there is a plan in place now they know they will be in the third tier.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 18 Morgan Fox Yes No

Delivering an honest message to supporters on the club’s official website, Bannan suggested that there needs to be a reshuffle around the club this summer in terms of the playing squad. While he also indicated that Moore’s arrival has been one of the only positives for them to cling to

He wrote: “There’s six or seven weeks to stew over it and grow from it now. I think we have to look at last season and learn from it, it shouldn’t ever happen again. We had enough chances to get ourselves out of it and now we need to grow and become stronger from it, as men and as players.

“No doubt there will be a lot of changes this summer, that’s for the manager and the chairman to go through. It’ll be a big change to the last couple of seasons, but I think a reshuffle is what is needed at this time.

“I think it’s a massive boost for the club to have Darren Moore as manager. If there are any positives to take from this season, he would probably be the biggest one. His staff have been unbelievable too, they’ve been one of the best sets of managers and coaches I’ve worked with. Their ideas and how they want to go about things are second to none and it’s a big positive for the club moving forward.”

The verdict

Bannan taken the responsibility of the Owls’ predicament on his shoulders and delivered an honest message here and that does deserve some credit. You have to agree that he is right that they have to see a major change within the squad this summer to give themselves a much needed fresh start and to try and inject some positivity around the club once again.

Sheffield Wednesday have stuck with a core of players over the last few campaigns, some of those were part of the squads that reached the play-offs in successive seasons in 2015/16 and 2016/17. However, for the last few seasons, the club have been consistently regressing on the field and a lot of players have not performed to the standard that has been needed.

Relegation to League One would naturally have to bring about changes to the squad as the wage bill needs to be adjusted. Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to allow players to leave because they are out of contract, rather than having to find potential buyers for them. That makes a rebuild a little easier. Bannan knows that the squad needs a different group of players to come in and offer something different. The Owls now have to deliver that this summer.