Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has said he's found his home at the Yorkshire club and revealed that his first experience at Hillsborough was "a bit of an eye-opener" to how big the Owls are.

The 33-year-old has been at the League One club since 2015 and agreed terms on new one-year contract earlier this month, which will keep him tied down until at least next summer.

Bannan remains a key figure for Wednesday and central to their hopes of returning to the Championship this season - having barely missed a game when fit while contributing five goals and eight assists.

Speaking yesterday on talkSPORT, the Scottish midfielder looked back to his arrival in Sheffield and his eye-opening first experience of Hillsborough.

He said: "I didn't realise until I went to Sheffield Wednesday, how big they were. I'd been at Aston Villa, another big club as well, and then I went to Crystal Palace and then to Wednesday.

"I didn't realise because I'd never played against them. They were always in the Championship and I was in the Premier League so I never really got the chance to play at Hillsborough so when I went there, it was a bit of an eye-opener in how big and how passionate they are about their football."

What is Barry Bannan's stance on Sheffield Wednesday?

Bannan also made his thoughts about Wednesday abundantly clear.

"It's an obvious saying in football that you find your home and I've kind of found it," said the skipper. "I was obviously in and out the team at Villa, in and out the team at Palace, so I never really got a run of games consistently at a young age when I wanted to.

"Then when I came here, I've played every game when I've been fit and able to play. I just love football so I just want to play no matter where it is and like I said, the fanbase as well."

The Verdict

What a servant Bannan has been and continues to be for the Owls. These comments about the size of the club and it being his home, only further prove that he gets Wednesday.

The playmaker could easily have left after their relegation from the Championship but remained committed to the South Yorkshire club and is now on the verge of taking them back up.

If he can do that, his place as a bona fide legend will surely be confirmed.

He's not done yet either as he extended his contract earlier this month and is only 33 so may still have a fair few miles in the tank.