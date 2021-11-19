Barry Bannan reacts to the latest news about Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass is in contention to feature for Sheffield Wednesday in their trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday with the Owls hoping to break into the play-off places.

Wednesday are unbeaten in seven in the league and have been slowly closing the gap between themselves and the top six. Windass’ return will have supporters daring to dream that Darren Moore’s men can make up ground towards the automatic promotion spots.

Barry Bannan spoke to the club’s media team about the boost the 27-year-old will give to the squad.

He said: “Josh Windass is massive for us and a top, top player. He makes good runs, has pace and scores goals. I’m looking forward to having him back and having him back for the rest of the season.”

Wednesday have a lot of options to pick from in the final third with Moore currently deploying attacking widemen Olamide Shodipo and Theo Corbeanu as wing backs.

The recent run has reduced the pressure on Moore’s shoulders in the dugout and Windass’ introduction in the coming weeks should definitely lift the mood at Hillsborough.

Accrington under John Coleman are no easy task and the hosts will be enthused by the prospect of beating such a big club for the level. Stanley have already claimed victories over Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town this season.

The Verdict

Without the injuries in the last few years Josh Windass would be a Championship player and in terms of raw ability is one of the most talented attackers in League One. In combination with the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory, Windass could bring the missing piece to the puzzle for Darren Moore.

Moore should get a reaction on Saturday, after Wednesday suffered their second 3-0 loss at Plymouth Argyle of the campaign in a FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday evening. There will be serious questions asked of the club’s trajectory if their unbeaten run ends at the Crown Ground tomorrow.