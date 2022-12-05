Barry Bannan reacts to Mark McGuinness’ Sheffield Wednesday recognition

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit just off the pace in the race for automatic promotion in League One, trailing Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town by two and one point respectively.

Darren Moore’s side are unbeaten in eight fixtures in League One and ticking along nicely in the FA Cup as well.

November was a month that saw the Owls play across three competitions: League One, FA Cup and EFL Cup – Southampton knocking them out of the latter competition on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Over the course of the month that was the only game in which Wednesday failed to win.

Mark McGuinness’ form during those five fixtures was impressive, with the defender scoring once and helping Wednesday to three clean sheets in that time. He’s since landed the club’s Player of the Month award.

In reaction to that, Sheffield Wednesday skipper, Barry Bannan, offered his seal of approval on Twitter:

👏👏💪💪😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) December 5, 2022

Both McGuinness and Bannan completed 90 minutes on Saturday lunchtime as Sheffield Wednesday were held to a goalless draw at Derby County.

Moore’s side are back in action on the coming Saturday, travelling to St James’ Park to take on Exeter City.

The Verdict

McGuinness has been in great form for Sheffield Wednesday of late, with Moore’s side really starting to look like a side capable of going all the way in the race for automatic promotion.

With McGuinness a colossus at the back, Bannan pulling the strings in midfield, plus plenty of players with goals in their boots in the final third, there’s a good mix and plenty of reason to believe Wednesday can get themselves back in the Championship.

