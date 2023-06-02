Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan took to Twitter to send an emotional message to goalkeeper David Stockdale as his departure was confirmed.

Stockdale will depart Hillsborough at the end of his contract following the Owls' promotion to the Championship, along with Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan and Jack Hunt.

How did David Stockdale get on at Sheffield Wednesday?

The 37-year-old joined the club from Wycombe Wanderers last summer after helping the Chairboys reach the League One play-off final and he initially started the season as Wednesday's number one, but he lost his place to Cameron Dawson in December.

Stockdale was restored to the line-up in March after Dawson's unconvincing performances, but he was dropped again just three games later after some high-profile errors, with Dawson retaining his place for the remainder of the campaign.

He made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping 12 clean sheets and after his departure was confirmed, he thanked the fans for their support on Twitter.

Bannan reacts to Sheffield Wednesday retained list

Responding to Stockdale's tweet, Bannan paid tribute to his team-mate and highlighted his importance both on and off the pitch, wishing him all the best for the future.

What next for David Stockdale?

It was no surprise to see the Owls opt against offering Stockdale a new deal.

Dawson has established himself as first-choice in recent months, but after struggling to decide between the pair this season, it would be no surprise to see Moore bring in a new goalkeeper this summer which would push Stockdale further down the pecking order.

Stockdale performed well at the start of the season and he helped to bring calmness and organisation to the Wednesday defence with his vast experience, with many feeling he was unlucky to be dropped in December.

His errors in the latter part of the campaign after being handed another opportunity proved costly, and it was right for Moore to turn back to Dawson, but Stockdale remained a hugely important influence and he could often be seen encouraging his team-mates from the sidelines.

Bannan's comments show how highly regarded Stockdale is within the club and as it seems unlikely he will hang up his gloves just yet, he should have no shortage of suitors this summer and would be an excellent addition for any side in League One looking to challenge for promotion.