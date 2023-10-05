Highlights Xisco Munoz's tenure as Sheffield Wednesday manager was marked by poor performance and inability to win games, leading to his inevitable departure.

Fans and supporters question the decision-making process behind Munoz's appointment and why it took so long to remove him from the position.

Despite the lackluster performance of the team under Munoz, he still had the support and respect of some players, including captain Barry Bannan.

There was little shock when Sheffield Wednesday decided to part ways with Xisco Munoz on Wednesday evening.

The Spaniard always had big shoes to fill given that he was effectively replacing Darren Moore - who guided the Owls back to the Championship prior to his controversial departure - but it was a task he was quite simply never capable of fulfilling.

Indeed, after ten matches on the board, they’re the only team yet to win a game and have scored a paltry five goals, while losing eight times.

Consecutive 3-0 hammerings at the hands of Swansea City and Sunderland stand out as real low points in his short-lived tenure, and the real nadir came in Tuesday’s stale 1-0 defeat away to West Bromwich Albion.

The two questions that Wednesday supporters have pertain to why the decision was left so long and why Munoz was even appointed in the first place, as the club were believed to have been running the rule over some more well-established managers in the form of Dean Smith and Nathan Jones among others.

Those questions will remain unanswered, you feel, and Munoz’ ill-fated spell just sticks out as yet another major blot on Dejphon Chansiri’s record as Wednesday owner.

But that said, Munoz hasn’t been sorely-received by everyone at Hillsborough and still appears to hold the respect of the dressing room - something that’ll come as a surprise given all the flaws that he exhibited in the dugout.

And he’s received support from no less than Owls’ skipper Barry Bannan.

What has Barry Bannan said following Xisco Munoz’s Sheffield Wednesday sacking?

Speaking on his official Instagram page, Bannan wrote: “Boss thank you and your staff for your hardwork.

“You’re a wonderful man, wasn’t to be but you gave it your all boss thank you again.”

How has Barry Bannan performed for Sheffield Wednesday this season?

During Wednesday’s historic return to the second-tier last time out, Bannan was a creative constant by contributing seven goals and a further 13 assists from central midfield, with his inventiveness and eye for goal routinely setting him apart at that level.

Unsurprisingly given the contrasting fortunes now, mind, he’s not been able to weave the same star influence on proceedings.

Bannan has one goal to his name thus far, which came when he leveled the scoring with a delightful strike from outside the area in his side’s eventual 2-1 defeat away to Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City.

He had seven league starts to his name prior to sustaining a muscle injury, which looks set to keep him out of action until later this month.

Should Sheffield Wednesday have sacked Xisco Munoz sooner?

Even though it would feel harsh, there is a strong school of thought that Wednesday have left this one a bit late.

The warning signs were there from the off, and Munoz never looked up to getting results or getting a tune out of a struggling side that feels so desperate for some leadership.

It all depends on who they appoint next, but it doesn’t seem out of the question to state that Wednesday may have just been cut adrift in the relegation battle already.