Barry Bannan posts three-word message as Liam Palmer seals fresh Sheffield Wednesday agreement

Sheffield Wednesday’s longest-serving player has extended his stay at Hillsborough for the foreseeable future as Liam Palmer has signed a new deal at his boyhood club.

The Scotland international was out of contract at the end of the current season but it has been confirmed that the versatile defender will now be remaining until at least the summer of 2023.

It’s been a long time since the 30-year-old made his debut for Wednesday – you have to cast your mind back to 2010 which is when Palmer made his senior bow and whilst he hasn’t always been a regular fixture in the starting 11, he’s always been reliable when called upon.

Palmer has played in every single match for Wednesday this season in League One under Darren Moore, and it’s mainly been away from his usual right-back position with Jack Hunt having that position locked down when fit.

He is proving his worth to the team though mainly as a centre-back and his consistent showings have earned Palmer a new deal – something which has been praised by skipper Barry Bannan on social media, a man who signed a fresh contract of his own earlier this year.

Congrats Liam palmer 👏👏👏 https://t.co/9glWaNA0p2 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) November 11, 2021

The Verdict

You cannot say that Palmer doesn’t deserve it and his new contract is being widely celebrated.

That makes it a number of players from last season’s squad that have committed to staying at Hillsborough, with the defender following in the footsteps of Josh Windass and Bannan in recent times.

Whilst Palmer can play in that wing-back role it can be argued that Hunt is far more suited to it and even Callum Paterson is filling in there right now, but he’s doing just fine as a centre-back in the absence of the likes of Dominic Iorfa.

Wednesday fans can look forward to many more committed performances from the Worksop-born man for at least the next season-and-a-half as they aim to get back to the Championship.