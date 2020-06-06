Barry Bannan pinpoints reason behind Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles this season

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating season to date for Sheffield Wednesday, with Garry Monk’s side struggling in the second tier.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places earlier this season, but are now sat 15th in the Championship table with nine matches remaining this term.

One player that has been a regular for the Owls this season is Barry Bannan, with the midfielder making 37 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with Yorkshire Live, Bannan outlined the lack of consistency in their performances as one of the main reasons as to why they have struggled this season.

“It has been the same thing the last few seasons. On our day, we can be a match for anyone in the league and we have shown that this season.

“It is just finding that consistency and carrying it through the season. That is what the best teams do and that is why they get promoted.”

Bannan went on to admit that Steven Fletcher’s injury had a significant impact on their positive start to the season, and made the bold claim in saying that the Owls were the best team in the league up until the Scotsman suffered an injury.

“I think up until [Steven] Fletcher got injured this season, I think we were probably one of the best teams in the league and going really strong.

“Losing a player that big would hurt any team in this league. Fletch brings so much to our team and that is maybe why we dipped off but there are obviously no excuses. Everybody loses players and we should have dealt with it much better.”

The midfielder is remaining upbeat ahead of the return to action later this month, and is keen to finish the season strongly with Garry Monk’s side.

“It has been good for our injured players who probably thought they were going to miss the rest of the season. They have got another nine games left to go and there are still places to play for.

“We want to come back strong and finish the season off really well.”

The Verdict:

It’s been a hugely frustrating campaign for the Owls this term.

I still think that the quality is there in the Sheffield Wednesday squad, but for one reason or another, something just isn’t clicking for Garry Monk’s men.

They’ve thrown away a golden opportunity to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship, and I find it hard to believe that they’ll be in the play-off places by the end of the season.

Fletcher’s absence definitely had an impact on their dismal run of form, and Monk will be hoping that the forward can hit the ground running when competitive action returns.