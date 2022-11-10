Barry Bannan pens message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters as he reflects on EFL Cup defeat

Barry Bannan has taken to Instagram to thank Sheffield Wednesday’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s EFL Cup clash with Southampton.

The Owls produced a promising display at St Mary’s Stadium as this particular clash was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Selected to start in the heart of midfield yesterday, Bannan was one of five Owls players to score from the spot.

However, after Theo Walcott converted for Southampton, Dominic Iorfa missed a decisive penalty which resulted in Wednesday being eliminated from the competition.

The two sides could not be separated in normal time as Josh Windass’ strike was cancelled out by James Ward-Prowse’s spot-kick.

Having also been knocked out of the EFL Trophy earlier this season, Wednesday will be hoping to go far in the FA Cup.

The Owls defeated Morecambe in the first round of this aforementioned competition last week and are set to face Mansfield Town on November 26th.

Before this fixture takes place, Wednesday are scheduled to play Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town in League One.

After his side’s defeat to Southampton, Bannan opted to reflect on this particular clash on Instagram.

The Owls captain posted: “Not to be last night but a lot of positives to take.

“Time to rest up and ready to go in the league again Saturday.

“Thanks for your support again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bazza 10 (@bazzaboi10)

The Verdict

Wednesday managed to show some signs of encouragement yesterday against Premier League opposition as they managed to cause some issues for Southampton.

The Owls’ main focus for the current campaign is to secure a return to the Championship and thus will be desperate to secure all three points in their showdown with Accrington this weekend.

Bannan will unquestionably be confident in his ability to make a difference in this fixture as he has been directly involved in nine league goals in the 16 games that he has participated in.

By maintaining his form as well as his fitness over the course of the coming months, the midfielder is likely to play a major role in Wednesday’s push for a top-two finish in the third-tier.

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton