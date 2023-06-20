English football certainly throws up some shocks in the transfer market in the summer months, but it's uncommon to see managers part company with clubs in the middle of June with pre-season on the horizon.

So it came as a real surprise when just hours after Bournemouth parted company with Gary O'Neil, Sheffield Wednesday went one step further with the shock factor by announcing that Darren Moore had exited the club by mutual consent.

Moore had led the Owls to promotion back to the Championship just three weeks prior in the League One play-off final at Wembley, and despite only talking about the club's transfer plans a week ago to the media, he has headed for the exit door at Hillsborough and will not manage the club in the Championship.

Barry Bannan's message to Darren Moore

Barry Bannan was perhaps League One's most consistent midfielder for two years and with the class he has showed in his career it's no surprise, and in his time in charge Moore turned to the Scotsman perhaps more than anyone.

The 33-year-old was Wednesday's captain in the two full seasons that Moore took charge of and the respect is clearly mutual, as showed following the play-off semi-final great escape against Peterborough as Bannan paid tribute to his manager in the dressing room.

It will perhaps hit Bannan the hardest out of all of the current Owls squad that Moore has now surprisingly left the club, and he has paid tribute to the man on Instagram.

Bannan wrote: "You broke records you was a part of history and more importantly as a person second to none thanks gaffer and all the best in your future 💙⚽️."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It will not be ideal for anyone at the club to part company with Moore not long before pre-season will get underway, but Chansiri must get an appointment sorted and quickly.

On the face of it, the Wednesday vacancy should be an attractive job as they have just won promotion and there is untapped potential there due to the sheer size of the club.

But if Chansiri isn't going to back the new head coach in the transfer market then it could potentially whittle down the field of contenders, so it will be interesting to see what kind of figure that the owner ends up making a play for.