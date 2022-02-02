Barry Bannan pays tribute to Sheffield Wednesday teammate after big personal moment

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has heaped praise on teammate George Byers, after the Owls’ 2-0 win at home to Morecambe on Tuesday night.

It was a significant night for Byers in particular against the Shrimps, as he scored his first league goal for the Owls in that win, and did so in some style.

With ten minutes played in the second half, Byers received a pass from Bannan some 25 yards from the Morecambe goal, and after taking a touch, fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner to put the Owls 1-0 up.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s deflected effort in stoppage time then sealed all three points for Wednesday, moving them to within four points of the play-off places.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Bannan was quick to single out Byers for his contribution, posting a picture of the pair celebrating, along with the caption: “Well done and well deserved buddy.”

Bannan, Byers and their Wednesday teammates are next set to be in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion.

The Verdict

That was some moment for Byers and Sheffield Wednesday against the Shrimps.

Getting the first league goal for a new club can always be important, to show that you are contributing to your side’s cause, especially when the pressure is on at a big club such as Wednesday.

Byers certainly stepped up to the mark to do that on Tuesday, and have scored a goal of that quality, he should now be brimming with confidence moving forward.

It is good to see those efforts being recognised by his teammates such as Bannan as well, and it is no surprise to see the mood in the Owls’ camp looks to be positive, after a strong recent run of results.