Highlights Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan's contract doesn't have an extension clause, so fresh terms need to be agreed if he is to stay beyond this season.

Bannan is focused on helping the team improve and win games, with his contract situation not being a priority for him at the moment.

Bannan's injury has kept him out of several games, but there is optimism that he will be fit to play in the upcoming match against Watford.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has confirmed that there is not an extension clause in his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

As a result, the Owls will have to agree fresh terms with the 33-year-old if he is to remain at Hillsborough beyond the end of the season but Bannan has insisted that is "the least of his worries" as he tries to help them turn things around under new boss Danny Röhl.

Last term, the Scot triggered a performance-based clause in his contract that meant it was automatically extended by a further year but the playmaker has informed The Sheffield Star that triggering such a clause in the final year of his deal is not a possibility.

Instead, the two parties will need to come to an agreement over an extension or indeed a new contract to keep Bannan at Wednesday beyond the end of the current season but the Owls skipper has revealed that, right now, that is not among his priorities.

He said: "My contract runs out at the end of the season no matter how many games I play or don’t play. That’s the least of my worries, I’m concentrating on trying to perform and trying to win games for the club.

“That’ll all take care of itself, whether I get another year or whether I have to take lower. That’ll be decided by manager and chairman.

“It’s just not my priority at the moment. My priority is to try to perform better individually and win games.”

When will Barry Bannan be back from injury?

Bannan is usually a regular fixture in the side but injury has left him sidelined for four of their 11 Championship games this term, including the last three before the international break.

It is said there is optimism that he will be fit to face Watford on Saturday 21st October in what is Röhl's first game as Wednesday boss.

Does Barry Bannan deserve a new Sheffield Wednesday contract?

Bannan's stance is understandable as there are more pressing matters right now for Wednesday, who are bottom of the Championship with just three points from 11 games.

He remained loyal to the Owls after their relegation to League One and was a vital figure in their promotion back to the second tier, bagging 16 goals and 24 assists in their two seasons in the division below, but has struggled to have the same influence now he's back in the Championship.

You'd back his quality to shine through and it feels likely that he will play a central role if Wednesday are to turn things around under Röhl.

If the Owls are relegated then giving him a new contract is surely a no-brainer and if they stay up, you'd still assume that the player who has hinted in the past he wanted to play at Hillsborough for the rest of his career will get the chance to do that. He's certainly earned it and you'd back him to prove he's still got the miles left in the tank as the current campaign wears on.