Barry Bannan on “unfinished business” at Sheffield Wednesday and his plans for the future

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says he has “unfinished business” and wants to remain at Hillsborough to try to win promotion from League One next season.

Wednesday have fallen short of bouncing back up to the Championship at the first time of asking after being beaten over two legs by Sunderland in the play-off semi-final.

Bannan’s defence-splitting pass helped Lee Gregory level the tie in the 74th minute yesterday but Patrick Roberts’ stoppage-time goal was enough to secure the Black Cats’ place at Wembley and kill the Owls’ promotion hopes.

It’s a gutting blow for all involved, including Wednesday’s Scottish captain who has enjoyed a phenomenal season on a personal level – scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists from central midfield

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield yesterday, Bannan claimed he hoped to remain at the club to push for promotion again last season.

He said: “I’ll speak to my family, my Mrs and that and take it from there but I’ve unfinished business, I’ve said that.

“I wanted to get promoted this season and it’s not happened so I see myself being back here next season and giving it another go. And let’s see what happens.

“Yeah, I just wanted to lift the trophy as the captain of this club. That’s what I’ll continue to try to do while I’m here. Yeah, obviously we’ve come up short today.

“We were a game away from Wembley and getting a chance of lifting the trophy as captain of this club but like I said it’s unfinished business and hopefully I’m back here to do it again next season.”

Bannan’s current Wednesday contract runs until next summer, having signed an extension back in February 2021.

The 32-year-old has been at the Yorkshire club since 2015 – making more than 300 appearances in that time.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news from a Wednesday perspective.

Bannan has been one of the best players in League One this season and his comments show the hunger is still there to get the Owls back to the Championship.

If he wants to stay, it would be a real shock were the club look to move him on over the summer given the key role he has at the club – both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

However, you do wonder what their stance would be if a significant offer were to be made for the 32-year-old, who is set to enter the final year of his Wednesday contract.

