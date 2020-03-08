Barry Bannan offers brutally honest assessment of Sheffield Wednesday’s performance against Brentford

Barry Bannan has insisted that Sheffield Wednesday players let the club down after their 5-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend.

The Owls are on a real downward spiral under Garry Monk and have only won of their last 10 games in the Championship, and crashed to a humiliating defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbeumo fired the Bees into a 3-0 lead at the half-time break.

Dasilva added a second and Tarique Fosu netted his first goal for the West London club to make it five goals, with the pressure building on manager Garry Monk.

After the clash at Griffin Park, Bannan offered a brutally honest verdict on his side’s bleak display, after suffering to their worst defeat of the season so far.

Via the official club website, Bannan said: “Not good enough, obviously. We’ve let the club down, let the fans down, let the badge down.

“There’s not much else I can say really, it was terrible. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, us as players have to start taking the blame now. The manager works hard, day in, day out.

“It might always come from me, it might sound boring but it’s us on the pitch now.”

The Owls have now dropped to 14th in the Championship after a dismal run of form of late, and they face Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough next weekend.

The Verdict

Things went from bad to worse for Wednesday at the weekend and you have to wonder how much longer Monk can hold onto his job for.

The Owls have really dropped off despite signs looking promising when he first took over, but their season is now set to fizzle out with only nine games left to play.

You’d expect that, if Monk did keep hold of his job, then he would be keen to clear the ranks and bring in his own players after freezing out the likes of Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood.