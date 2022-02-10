Barry Bannan makes Sheffield Wednesday promotion claim

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has told the Yorkshire Post that both he and his teammates are keen on causing panic in the Sky Bet League One promotion race.

The Owls are currently building up a head of steam and find themselves just outside the top six places heading into this weekend’s Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

Indeed Bannan’s side have won their last four league outings without even conceding a goal, a feat that is sure to have some of the division’s other big hitters looking over their collective shoulders.

Now the Wednesday skipper has had his say on the promotion race, as he stated the following recently:

“The more we win, the more we’re going to start putting the panic up people.”

The Owls take on a Rotherham side on Sunday that are in equally fine form as they continue to lead the division by a significant margin – although it is worth noting that the likes of Wigan Athletic have games in hand to play.

A victory for Darren Moore’s side this weekend could see them move into the play-off places if other results go their way across the division.

The Verdict

Wednesday are finally starting to show their promotion credentials after initially making a slow start to the campaign and will now be looking to not only enter the top six but also press towards the promotion spots.

They have plenty of quality as well as strength in depth, which could give them the advantage over other teams that don’t necessarily have as big squads as the Steel City side.

This weekend’s derby game will be a massive test for the Owls and it will be interesting to see how they cope with Rotherham’s physical style of play.

If they come through it unscathed, they will certainly be seen as more of a force to be reckoned with.