Barry Bannan makes Sheffield Wednesday admission following Derby County draw

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has admitted his side need to be better despite claiming a respectable draw away at Derby County yesterday, taking to Twitter to issue his thoughts.

The Owls came into this game looking to climb to the top of the table following Plymouth Argyle’s loss to Port Vale and Ipswich Town’s draw against Fleetwood Town on Friday evening.

However, it wasn’t exactly a glorious opportunity considering they faced a tricky Derby side who will be desperate to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first-team of asking under a proven promotion-winning manager.

Derby had several chances to win the game but failed to capitalise – and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had his own opportunities to take advantage of the home side’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal – but he was denied by former teammate Joe Wildsmith.

In the end, some would have seen yesterday’s draw as a fair result, though the Owls will have been frustrated not to win what could have been a crucial three points in the promotion race.

And Bannan is one man who certainly believes there’s room for improvement for his side as they continue to battle to sustain their place in the promotion mix.

Taking to Twitter, he posted: “Thanks for your support again today, brilliant. Not a bad point, wanted more though. Need to be better and keep improving day in day out.”

The Verdict:

The Owls weren’t at their best on the day and that’s one reason why they may be slightly disappointed despite the fact this result is actually a reasonably decent one on paper.

This result should give them the confidence to go to any ground in the division and get something from the game – and this confidence could be crucial at the end of the season as they look to secure as many points on the road as possible.

The ingredients are already there for them to be formidable at Hillsborough with their strong home support and impressive home form – but can they translate that to their away games?

They were very solid yesterday but how long they can keep the likes of Reece James and Mark McGuinness fit for may determine whether they can continue to defend in the way they did in the East Midlands.

Up top, it’s just about taking their chances when they come and ensuring they create enough because they certainly have the players in the final third to be lethal in front of goal, with Michael Smith proving his worth at this level before along with others.