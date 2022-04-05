Barry Bannan makes honest admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday promotion battle

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan has admitted that the quality of League One has been a surprise to him.

The midfielder has been superb for the Owls this season as they look to win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt. However, it’s going to be a big ask, with Darren Moore’s men in a battle to secure a top six finish.

Given their resources, and the size of the club, many expected Wednesday to be in the mix, including Bannan who has been open with what the team should be doing this season.

Yet, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Scotsman acknowledged that they are coming up against some good opponents.

“It is a tough league. There are a lot of good teams in it this year. These teams have played in the Championship and above. There are a few big teams who spent money in the summer with the hope of getting promoted.

“It has been a competitive league this year. There are a lot of teams that in this league who probably shouldn’t be in this league on reputation but they find themselves in here and that’s why it is so hard to get out of it.”

The verdict

You would have to say that League One this year is as good as it’s ever been in terms of the number of top teams, simply because so many could get promoted.

That’s reflected in the points total that will be required to make the top six, as it could be the sort of number that has got you in the top two over the years.

So, Bannan’s comments are fair and it promises to be a very exciting end to the campaign as they all battle for a play-off spot and then promotion.

