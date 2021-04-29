Barry Bannan makes contract admission as Sheffield Wednesday’s battle to survive continues

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can keep their faint survival chances alive this weekend when they return to action.

The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves four points adrift of safety heading into their final two matches of the 2020/21 season.

Barry Bannan has been a regular in the starting XI for Sheffield Wednesday this season, with the midfielder making 47 appearances in all competitions this term.

The Scotsman signed a contract extension with the club back in February, which saw him extend his stay at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023, although it remains to be seen as to whether that will change if the club are relegated from the Championship.

Speaking in a recent press-conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Bannan revealed that there isn’t a relegation release clause in his current contract, and admitted that it will be down to the club as to what the future holds for him if they are to drop into the third-tier this season.

“No. My goal is to keep the team in the league.

“If we are relegated, it will be down to the club to decide on how they are going to deal with things. I have signed a two-year contract.”

Bannan and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are set to return to action this weekend against Nottingham Forest, in what is likely to be a tough test for Darren Moore’s side.

If other results aren’t to go their way, then the Owls could be relegated even if they are to pick up a win over Chris Hughton’s men on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

Bannan has been a key member of the Sheffield Wednesday team for a number of years now, and he’s been one of the few players to come out with credit to their name from this disappointing league campaign this term.

He’s committed his future to the Owls not so long ago, but if they were to drop into League One this season, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them looking at the possibility of moving him on.

The wage bill at Hillsborough is likely to be cut ahead of the 2021/22 campaign if they’re in the third-tier, and Bannan could be a player that attracts interest from other Championship clubs in the future.