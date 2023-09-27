Highlights Barry Bannan says Sheffield Wednesday's players must take responsibility for the club's disappointing start to the Championship season.

The Owls are bottom of the Championship and are yet to win a game, putting pressure on manager Xisco Munoz.

Bannan though believes he and his teammates are currently letting down Munoz, and the club as a whole.

Sheffield Wednesday's players have been letting the club and manager Xisco Munoz down with their recent performances.

That's according to the Owls' club captain Barry Bannan, who admits the playing squad have to take the majority of the responsibility for the club's challenging start to the Championship season.

How have things gone for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season?

After two years in League One, the Owls secured their return to the Championship at the end of last season, after a dramatic winner in the last minute of extra time saw them secure a 1-0 win over Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley.

There were then changes on the club over the summer not just to the first-team squad, but also in the dugout at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore leaving his role as the club's manager, to be replaced by former Watford boss, Xisco Munoz.

However, Wednesday have found things difficult since their return to the second-tier at the start of the season.

The Owls have taken just two points from their opening eight games of the league campaign, meaning they currently sit bottom of the Championship standings.

Indeed, they are yet to win a game in 90 minutes this season, only beating League Two side Stockport County in the first round of the League Cup on penalties, before losing via a shootout to another fourth-tier outfit, Mansfield Town, in the second round of that competition.

As a result, it seems as though the pressure is already starting to build on Munoz, despite the fact he is only ten games into his Sheffield Wednesday career.

Now however, it seems Bannan believes that he and his teammates are the ones who need to front up to the situation, having not produced the quality they ought to have so far this season.

What has Bannan said about Sheffield Wednesday's current situation?

Speaking about the position Wednesday are currently in, Bannan has admitted that he and his teammates must take the majority of the scrutiny for the club's current position.

That he says, is down to the fact that they are the ones tasked with getting results on the pitch, meaning they are so far letting down the club and Munoz.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Sunderland at Hillsborough on Friday night, Bannan was quoted by Wednesday's official X - formerly Twitter - account as saying: "As players we have got to take the brunt as we're the ones out there. We are under-performing.

"We need to look at ourselves, we are letting the manager and the club down at the moment."

Is this a fair assessment from Bannan?

You can certainly understand the point that Bannan is making here about Wednesday's current situation.

Ultimately, it is a results game, and the manager is the one who will be judged, and whose position will be determined, by how those matches play out.

However, it is Bannan and his teammates who actually have to go out on the pitch and to what is needed to get the results that will keep a manager in the job, and perhaps more importantly, keep Wednesday in the division.

Right now though, they are not doing enough to make that happen, so they certainly have to take some responsibility for the situation the club now find themselves in.

Indeed, given his long and deep connection with the club, it is perhaps no surprise that Bannan is making such an honest and frank statement, about Wednesday's current position.