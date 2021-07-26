Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass react as Joey Pelupessy secures transfer move

Despite being part of the big Sheffield Wednesday summer clear-out, Joey Pelupessy may have been considered to be one of the more unlucky departures from Hillsborough.

Unlike players such as Keiren Westwood, Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach amongst others, Pelupessy wasn’t thought to be amongst the top earners at the Owls, with Salarysport estimating his weekly wage to be £12,000.

The Dutchman, signed by Jos Luhukay in 2018, was a player that divided opinion in his time at the club and he wasn’t one of Garry Monk’s favourites, which led to little game-time in the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite Wednesday struggling last season, Pelpuessy was regularly used by Tony Pulis, Neil Thompson and Darren Moore and some thought he may remain at the club for their League One battle.

It wasn’t to be though as like many senior players he was released at the end of his contract – after receiving offers from many different countries though Pelupessy has decided to continue his career in Turkey’s top flight, signing for newly-promoted Giresunspor.

After posting a welcome message to fans of his new club on Instagram, Pelupessy was greeted with well-wishes by past and present Wednesday players, including the likes of Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and even ex-Owl Atdhe Nuhiu.

The Verdict

Pelupessy was often a target of criticism from Wednesday fans when things weren’t going well, but on his day he was a solid battling midfielder for the club and one you’d like to take into battle with you.

There was a lot of trust put in the Dutchman by multiple managers last season once Garry Monk departed and if he was perhaps on a little less money then he may have been offered a new deal.

It was reported that Pelupessy had interest from Championship clubs so he could’ve ended up staying in the country, but in the end he’s decided to move on to Turkey and who knows – he may meet Wednesday further down the line if an English outfit decide to bring him back to the country.