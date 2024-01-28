Highlights Barry Bannan joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 for a fresh start and regular football after struggling to secure playing time at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Bannan became a key player for Sheffield Wednesday, consistently starting and earning a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Season. He was appointed club captain in 2020.

Despite Sheffield Wednesday's struggles and relegation, Bannan's career with the club has been marked by consistency, leadership, and a loyal fanbase, making him a legend at Hillsborough.

​​​​​​​With nearly 400 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in nine years, Barry Bannan has excelled since searching for a "fresh start" with the Owls after leaving Crystal Palace.

The Scottish midfielder has captained his club for nearly four years now, and has seen his side win promotion and suffer relegation under various managers at Hillsborough.

With the Owls currently sunk near the bottom of the Championship and looking at relegation back to League One, it's not quite the steady end to a career for the 34-year-old midfielder.

However, he remains a key part of Danny Rohl's team this season at the club where he found his "fresh start" back in 2015.

Bannan moved to Sheffield Wednesday for a fresh start

When Bannan left Crystal Palace to join Wednesday in 2015, he wrote on Twitter that he was looking for a fresh start and somewhere that he could play regular football again.

The midfielder struggled to cement himself in the starting eleven at Aston Villa, and spent most of his time on loan to various EFL clubs over the years as a young player.

While he impressed at clubs like Leeds United and Blackpool, opportunities remained limited, and he decided that a move away from Selhurst Park was the best thing for his career.

Another reason for his exit was the manager at Palace. He was signed by Ian Holloway, who he knew from his time on loan at Blackpool. However, Holloway was sacked just two months later, and the Scotland international soon found himself out of favour at Palace.

Bannan played just 22 Premier League matches for Palace in two years, frustrating the midfielder and forcing him to find a fresh start with the Owls.

Bannan is key for Sheffield Wednesday

Bannan left Palace for a fresh start in football, and that is exactly what he got when he signed for Wednesday in 2015.

The Scottish midfielder instantly became a key player in the side managed by former Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal. He became a regular starter in the Owls team, which is something he always lacked at his previous clubs.

The stability at Wednesday clearly helped get the best out of Bannan, as he was included in the PFA Championship Team of the Season during his first campaign at Hillsborough. He helped guide the club to sixth in the table that season, being described as "all-action and energetic" in the midfield for the Owls.

He quickly became one of the first names on the team sheet, and was the most consistent member of the squad over the years. This earned him a lot of goodwill with the Wednesday fans, and he kept his place in the starting eleven under various different managers.

Bannan's position as a respected senior member of the squad was rewarded when he was made club captain at Wednesday in 2020, in his sixth season at the club. During that time, he played over 40 league games every season, in all-but two, at the club, showing just how important he was to the Owls in his career.

Barry Bannan's Sheffield Wednesday stats (Prior to the weekend of 26-28th January) Games played 383 Goals 30 Assists 63 Minutes played 32,877

While the majority of his time at Hillsborough took place in the Championship, Wednesday were relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season, with Bannan playing every game of the doomed campaign.

However, he captained the side to a third and fourth place finish in two campaigns in the third tier, and inspired his club back into the Championship after just two years away via the play-offs.

Throughout his career with the Owls, Bannan has been afforded the chance to play consistently in midfield, and given the chance to take on a leadership role within the squad. The Scot recently took a stance against racial abuse targeted towards his squad, showing how seriously he takes his role as club captain.

Now 34, he is at the tail end of his career, but is still an important member of the team. With nearly 400 appearances for his side, he is considered a legend at Hillsborough, and well justified in looking for that "fresh start".