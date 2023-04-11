Sheffield Wednesday were finally able to get back to winning ways on Easter Monday with a 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough.

In their six league matches prior to yesterday's clash, the Owls had failed to win a single game, meaning that the club's promotion chances have taken a hit in recent weeks.

However, the three points yesterday came at a great time for the club, with both Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle slipping up.

Indeed, Argyle were defeated 2-0 at home by Lincoln City, whilst Ipswich drew 1-1 away at Cheltenham.

What did Barry Bannan say about Sheffield Wednesday on social media?

One voice that has been everpresent online in recent weeks despite the poor run has been club captain Barry Bannan.

Indeed, he has constantly been reflecting on the poor results and sending messages to the club's supporters on social media.

His latest message can be seen below.

Indeed, on Instagram, Bannan reflected on getting back to winning ways, writing: "A good day at the office after bad few weeks back on track we move 🦉."

Where does the result leave Sheffield Wednesday in League One?

As mentioned above, with Ipswich and Plymouth Argyle dropping points, Sheffield Wednesday's victory came at just the right time.

So good was the timing, in fact, that the Owls are now once again leading the league in the third tier.

Indeed, they sit top of League One on 84 points, one point ahead of Plymouth in second, who sit on 83 points.

Third-placed Ipswich Town are a further point adrift, on 82 points, whilst Barnsley in fourth sit on 78.

The big advantage that the likes of Barnsley, Ipswich and Plymouth have over Sheffield Wednesday, though, is that they have played a game less than the Owls.

For Ipswich and Plymouth in particular, this is potentially huge, as winning the game in hand would see them leapfrog Wednesday once again.

Will Sheffield Wednesday go on to win automatic promotion?

At this stage, it's honestly hard to say either way, with any confidence and assurance, whether or not Sheffield Wednesday will go on to secure promotion.

Before their recent poor run, it looked as though they were heading for the top two, but that six-match winless run has eroded their advantage over their rivals.

Of course, Wednesday will hope that form is now behind them after yesterday's win, but barring their slip-ups yesterday, Plymouth and Ipswich have been in great form of late, and Wednesday will have to match that.

It really does look like being an exciting end to the League One campaign if you are a neutral.