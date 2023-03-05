Barry Bannan issues Sheffield Wednesday message following Peterborough United victory

Sheffield Wednesday made it four league wins on the bounce yesterday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United at Hillsborough.

It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but the Owls will gladly take the three points, with Nathan Thompson’s 60th minute own goal the difference on the score line.

With the three points, Wednesday kept their gap over Plymouth Argyle in second to three points, with a game in hand still to play.

The clubs current gap over third-placed Ipswich Town currently stands at eight points.

Barry Bannan featured in the clash at Hillsborough yesterday afternoon, making his 28th League One appearance of the season.

Active on social media after the match, he offered his reaction to the victory.

Indeed, on Instagram, Bannan wrote: “We keep going another 3 points another clean sheet another great day at home with the Wednesday family 🦉.

“Rest up and we keep going 💪.

“Enjoy the weekend owls 💙.”

Sheffield Wednesday next face Portsmouth in League One action next weekend.

The Owls make the long trip south to Fratton Park next Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are really looking unstoppable in League One at the moment.

Darren Moore’s side are ready for any occasion, whether it be a physical, tough match or a game of football.

Whether it’s pretty or not, and whether they’re playing well or not, the Owls know how to get three points on the board.

Keep that up and they’ll go on to win League One this season, never mind get promoted.