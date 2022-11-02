Barry Bannan issues prediction about Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s future at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is closing in on the final six months of his contract at Hillsborough, and the Owls are yet to agree new terms.

The 21-year-old has featured 12 times in League One this season, for Wednesday, grabbing an impressive four goals along the way. His latest came in the Owls’ 4-2 win over Burton Albion on Saturday, a game that Dele-Bashiru excelled in once again.

The midfielder has received several plaudits this season, with many Wednesday fans excited about the youngster. However, the 21-year-old’s future remains up in the air, with the midfielder entering the final six months of his current deal.

Darren Moore again clarified yesterday that both the club and Dele-Bashiru want to remain together, but any deal has got to be “contractually right for both parties”, as per The Star.

Now Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has weighed in on the situation and stated he’d love the midfielder to stay.

“I think Fizz wants to stay,” Bannan told The Star. “Whatever’s going on is going on, but I’m hopeful he’ll stay. He loves it here.

“I beat him at pool every day in the training ground, he’s trying to beat me, so he can’t leave until he starts beating me at pool!

“He’s a good lad, a top talent, and I’m quietly confident he’ll stay. If he does, it’s a big plus for this club. I think he’s going to have a bright future if he keeps going the way he’s going.

“He’s got everything a midfielder wants, really. He just needs to stay dedicated, work hard, and listen to the coaches and the senior players who have been in the game a bit longer. That’ll come with games as well. If he does that, then he’ll be a good one.”

The Verdict

Not only does Dele-Bashiru’s manager want him to stay, but his teammate and captain, Barry Bannan, also wants him to stay.

That is a massive accolade for the young midfielder. Both are well respected in the EFL, and for the 21-year-old to get the backing of both figures publicly shows how loved he is at the club.

Dele-Bashiru staying at Wednesday would be huge news for the League One outfit, considering the impressive performances he’s been showing for a decent period of time.

There will be no doubt that the midfielder will have admirers come January if a new contract isn’t agreed upon, so the Owls will be hoping that Dele-Bashiru can be tied down sooner rather than later.