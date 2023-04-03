Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan insists his side are not suffering from a lack of confidence despite their recent poor run of form.

Following a club record 23-game unbeaten run, the Owls are now winless in their last five league games which has seen their League One promotion push significantly stall.

Wednesday were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Lincoln City at Hillsborough on Saturday, with David Stockdale's mistake allowing Daniel Mandroiu to equalise for the Imps in the 28th minute after Michael Smith's 12th-minute opener for the hosts.

The point did move Darren Moore's men back to the top of the League One table above Plymouth Argyle on goal difference, but they are now just two points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town and five points clear of fourth-placed Barnsley, with the Pilgrims, the Tractor Boys and the Tykes all having a game in hand.

What did Barry Bannan say?

Captain Bannan, who has scored five goals and registered eight assists in 34 league appearances this season, says the problem against the Imps was a lack of composure and quality rather than confidence.

"I just don't think we had enough chances in the game to score," Bannan told The Star. "It was just (about) showing composure at vital times and we lacked that today.

"On the balance of play, we probably dominated the game but didn't do enough to win so we're disappointed given recent results. I don’t think it’s (a lack of) confidence, it’s more the quality at the minute we're disappointed with."

The Scotsman admits recent displays have not been good enough, but believes his side still have an excellent opportunity to win the League One title.

"The run we're going on is not good enough. People are going to be disappointed, we’ve had four or five games now we've not won. The positive from today is we go top. I know there are games in hand but we've been in that position not long ago ourselves - that doesn't mean you're going to win those games," Bannan said.

"There's going to be lots of twists and turns from now until the end of the season but we need to get recovered now and have a right go on Friday and Monday. We set out to get promoted and win the league - we still have a great chance of doing that."

Who do Sheffield Wednesday play next?

The Owls are back in action on Good Friday when they made the trip to face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for the U's, who currently sit 20th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

However, Liam Manning has made a positive start to life at the club since replacing Karl Robinson with two draws from his first two games, including an impressive 0-0 draw at play-off contenders Peterborough United on Saturday, so it will be a tough test for Wednesday.

Will Sheffield Wednesday be promoted automatically?

Bannan is correct in his assessment that Wednesday still have a great chance to achieve their ambitions this season.

The Owls have a relatively favourable fixture list between now and the end of the season and with the quality in the squad, they are more than capable of turning their form around, although the continued absence of George Byers and Josh Windass is a huge blow.

But if Wednesday can find the composure and quality that Bannan says is missing and cut out some of the defensive mistakes that have plagued them in recent weeks, they can get their promotion push back on track.