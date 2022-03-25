Barry Bannan issues claim on his time at Sheffield Wednesday so far which Owls supporters will love

Midfielder Barry Bannan first signed for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the 2015-16 season and has since gone on to become a firm favourite at the club.

Ever since he arrived at Hillsborough, Bannan has made himself a solid starting name in the match day squad and the fewest number of league games he’s played in a season since arriving is 29.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old was made club captain and has remained as captain since.

So far this season he has made 37 league appearances for the Owls and contributed eight goals making him his side’s joint top scorer for the season.

Reflecting on his Wednesday career so far, Bannan told Yorkshire Live: “It has been the best six/seven years of my career and it comes from playing games. As long as I’m on the pitch, I’m happy.

“Fans like to see players giving it their all, see passion, you get a feeling what a club is about, I knew if I gave my all the fans would take to me.”

With his side currently sitting seventh in the league and one point from the play-offs with a game in hand over all the current play-off teams, Bennan will be hoping he can continue to have an impact in his side’s eight remaining games.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Barry Bannan? Everton Aston Villa Wolves Southampton

The Verdict:

Bennan’s time at Sheffield Wednesday has gone so brilliantly and its no wonder he’s so popular at the club. The player has really found his home there and sets a great example on and off the pitch.

Considering he’s now 32-years-old, you may be expecting the midfielder to scale it back a bit but it seems as though Bennan is still willing and able to play the majority, if not all the games in a season and most importantly be reliable in his position.

You can see why Moore is happy to have him as club captain and a crucial part of the team as he is still fully committed to the cause and wants to play for the shirt and the fans.

As his club’s joint top scorer this season, you can see the impact Bennan has had on his team’s success and he will be hoping he can add a few more to his tally as his side push for a play-off spot.