Highlights Barry Bannan has been impressed with Lyle Taylor in Sheffield Wednesday training.

Taylor is currently on trial with the Owls, as he looks to find a new club.

The striker is now a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer, having not played for them last season.

Striker Lyle Taylor has impressed in training during his recent trial with Sheffield Wednesday.

That's according to the Owls captain Barry Bannan, who believes the 33-year-old may have the type of characteristics required to play in front of a full house at Hillsborough.

What is Lyle Taylor's current situation?

Taylor is currently a free agent having left Nottingham Forest in the summer following the expiration of his contract at The City Ground, having not made a single appearance for the club last season.

Due to the fact he does not currently have a club, the striker is allowed to sign for a new side, despite the fact the summer transfer window is no closed.

That could potentially be Sheffield Wednesday, with Owls manager Xisco Munoz recently confirming that Taylor is training with the club with the view to earning a contract.

However, Munoz was keen to point out at that time, that Wednesday would not be rushing into a quick decision about the potential signing of Taylor.

Even so, it now seems as though the Montserrat international may well have made a positive impression to his prospective new teammates, judging by these latest comments from Bannan.

What has Bannan said about Taylor's performances on trial at Sheffield Wednesday?

Ultimately, it seems as though Taylor has performed well in training since he linked up with Sheffield Wednesday.

Indeed, it also seems as though the striker's personality has caught the eye of Bannan, with Taylor seemingly not shying away despite the pressure he may be under to find a new club.

As a result, it seems Bannan feels that Taylor could be a useful addition to the Wednesday squad, even if he does still need to build up his match fitness after so long out of action.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about what he has made of Taylor during his trial with Wednesday, Bannan said: “He’s done alright, he’s been good. He’s come in and he’s been bubbly, really good to have around the place. He’s not short of confidence and he is quite loud!

“I remember coming in on the first day, it was as if he’d been here longer than me! That’s the sort of character you need to play in front of a packed Hillsborough.

“You need people that are not going to go under. He seems really good on that front. He’s not played a lot of football over the last couple of months so he’s still obviously trying to get up to speed. But he’s been good from what I’ve seen in training.”

Following their promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of last season, it has been a tough start to life in the second-tier for Wednesday at the start of the current campaign.

The Owls have taken just two points from their opening eight league games of the season, meaning they are currently bottom of the Championship table.

Bannan and his teammates are next in action on Friday night, when they host Sunderland at Hillsborough, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Should Sheffield Wednesday give a contract to Lyle Taylor?

It does seem as though a contract for Taylor is something that may be well worth considering for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are clearly in need of some attacking reinforcements, and the striker has shown in the past he can get goals at this level.

Taylor's lack of game time recently may be something of a concern, although Bannan's comments suggest he does still have quality, and could fit in well with the squad.

That may help him to get up to speed quickly if he does sign a deal, and if he doesn't, the fact he is available on a free transfer means the financial risk around this deal is significantly reduced for Sheffield Wednesday, meaning it could be one that they ought to look to get done.