Barry Bannan delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup third round draw with Newcastle

Barry Bannan has taken to Twitter to share his reaction to the news that Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup at Hillsborough.

The Owls discovered their next opponents in this particular competition last night after securing a 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Wednesday had to produce a comeback in the second-half of this aforementioned fixture as the Stags opened the scoring via an effort from George Lapslie.

Michael Smith, who was introduced as a substitute by Owls boss Darren Moore, levelled proceedings in the 78th minute as he slotted home from close range.

Smith then scored what turned out to be the winning goal after being teed up by Marvin Johnson.

Despite only making a cameo appearance against Mansfield, Bannan is likely to start for Wednesday when they take on Newcastle in January.

An integral member of the Owls’ squad, the midfielder has provided 10 direct goal contributions in the 18 league games that he has participated in this season.

After it was confirmed that Wednesday will take on Newcastle in the New Year, Bannan delivered a brief verdict on this draw on Twitter.

The Owls captain posted: “Newcastle at home, lovely.”

Newcastle at home lovely 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) November 28, 2022

The Verdict

This could turn out to be an enthralling affair in January as Wednesday will be determined to produce an upset in this particular competition.

Whereas the Owls did recently deliver an encouraging display against Southampton in the League Cup, they know that they will need to take their game to new heights if they are to knock Newcastle out of the FA Cup.

Currently thriving under the guidance of manager Eddie Howe, the Magpies are third in the Premier League standings and have only lost one game away from home this season.

Bannan may be able to use his experience to his advantage in this clash.

During his career to date, the 32-year-old has featured on 85 occasions in the top-flight and thus knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods against Premier League opposition.

