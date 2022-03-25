Barry Bannan delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday supporters’ song

For nearly seven years now, Barry Bannan has been a stalwart for Sheffield Wednesday and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

The Owls brought the Scotland international in from Crystal Palace in 2015 after he failed to make an impact in the Premier League for the Eagles, and ever since then he’s been a mainstay in the Wednesday side.

Bannan could have easily moved on this past summer when the Yorkshire club were relegated to League One, and he would have had no shortage of suitors elsewhere, but having signed a new contract until the summer of 2023 a couple of months before the end of the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old committed himself in trying to get the Owls back to the Championship.

A real fans favourite at Hillsborough, Bannan has had a song for a number of years on the terraces which dub him as better than France international legend Zinedine Zidane.

Whilst his list of accolades and achievements probably don’t match up to the former Real Madrid man, Bannan has admitted that he loves the chant and it spurs him on to play better whenever he hears it.

“It is amazing. It makes you push that little bit extra in the game,” Bannan said, per YorkshireLive’s blog (March 25, 1:16pm).

“I was singing other players names when I supported Celtic as a kid.

“It is amazing to have a song. It gives you that extra bit of motivation to keep going.”

The Verdict

Bannan could be described as a modern day Wednesday icon due to his longevity and the loyalty he’s shown in recent years to the club.

He didn’t necessarily have to stick with them following relegation but he did and could find himself back in the Championship next season with the Owls.

The song, whilst it may not be the most original, clearly spurs the Scot on to play better and he’s been delivering top performances in League One this season.

Bannan has aged like a fine wine on the pitch and he could continue to be a key player for Wednesday for a few years yet.