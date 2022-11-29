Barry Bannan delivers bullish Sheffield Wednesday message ahead of promotion race

Barry Bannan insists that Sheffield Wednesday are targeting title in League One and he is ‘confident’ they will achieve that goal this season.

The Owls are in their second straight year in the third tier and after suffering play-off disappointment last time out, they’ve started well as they aim to go one better this time around.

Even though Darren Moore’s men are third in the table, they are just three points behind leaders Plymouth, with Ipswich Town sandwiched in between.

So, it promises to be an exciting promotion race with the three teams setting such high standards so far, and Bannan told Sky Sports that there is a belief at Hillsborough that they will be successful.

“We want to win the league. We set out at the start of the season to be No 1. There’s still a long way to go in this season, but we’re confident that we’re still within reaching distance of getting what we want. That’s what we’re aiming for.

“We’ve got a tendency to be strong finishers from the last couple of seasons, so we knew if we could get off to a good start it would play a massive part in trying to get automatic promotion.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there are big ambitions at Wednesday because they really shouldn’t be in the third tier based on their history, but, more importantly, they have quality within the squad now.

Of course, it’s all about showing that on the pitch though and the pace that the top three have set this season has been hugely impressive.

For Wednesday, it’s about pushing on and with Bannan playing as he is, they will all feel a top two finish is certainly possible.

