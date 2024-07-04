Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's key focus on retaining Danny Röhl with a contract extension until 2027 has had a significant impact on player signings and renewals.

Röhl's commitment has boosted the club's morale and attracted new signings, such as Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa, Svante Ingelsson, and Olaf Kobacki.

Röhl's leadership and management skills were crucial in preventing Sheffield Wednesday from falling into League One football, and now he has a chance to improve the team further in the summer.

Barry Bannan has claimed that no signing that Sheffield Wednesday make in the summer transfer window will be as important as Danny Röhl signing a contract extension with the club.

With the German at the helm, and a new, invigorated feeling around Hillsborough, it feels like things can only get better at the moment for Wednesday.

They started off the summer well by getting Röhl to agree to a new deal with the club, tying him down until the summer of 2027. His previous deal only scheduled him to stay until this time next year.

This news was relatively swiftly followed by the announcement of fresh terms for Bannan and Liam Palmer.

If the 35-year-old didn't commit his future to the Owls, then players like the Scottish international midfielder may have been a bit more hesitant to sign up for another couple years of the Wednesday project, after previously admitting that he was unsure about his future.

Bannan certainly understands the effect that the boss extending his stay will have.

Barry Bannan's bold Danny Röhl claim

The 34-year-old believed that tying down the German for a few more years is the most important bit of business that the Owls will do all summer.

He told the Star: "It was massive. Even little things like with people being out of contract it might help them to stay for next season, might make it easier for them because they know who the manager is."

"So him committing to another couple of seasons was a big mental boost for the club. And it helps attract players as well if we’re going to sign them.

"You’ve seen his calibre at the Euros when he was commentating, and his profile is massive. That helps when it comes to signing players.

"I think he was the biggest signing for the club this summer, and even if we sign more players now I don’t think they’ll be bigger than the manager staying."

The points that Bannan made have surely been proven to be the case by the club's actions over the past week. In that time, both Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa - both of whom were not guaranteed to stick around at Hillsborough - have agreed new deals with the club.

Wednesday have also completed deals for Svante Ingelsson and Olaf Kobacki over the past seven days, and that's not even to mention the Röhl pull factor that was likely in effect when trying to get Max Lowe, Yan Valery and Ben Hamer to join.

Danny Röhl is Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable asset

Had the 35-year-old not been brought to Yorkshire in late October, who knows just how bad their season would have ended up being.

He was able to stop the snowball effect that was slowly engulfing the club, sucking them back down towards the seeming abyss of League One football that they fought so hard to escape from.

Even with all of his efforts, they only finished 20th, and they were only out of the relegation zone for the last few weeks of the campaign.

What their miracle survival did show is just how good Röhl is, and what he can do with a way below-par team. Now he has a whole summer to enact change, and he certainly looks to be doing it.

Bannan's right: no signing can eclipse the star power of Röhl now.