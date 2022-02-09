Barry Bannan assesses Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion chances as good form continues

Barry Bannan is ‘quietly confident’ that Sheffield Wednesday will seal a return to the Championship this season.

Darren Moore’s men have stuttered this season but they are finally starting to find form, with a 1-0 victory over Wigan last night making it four straight wins in a row for the Owls.

Whilst they remain one place outside the play-off places, the Yorkshire outfit appear to be finding form at the right time, with several key men, including Bannan, impressing at the moment.

And, speaking to BBC Sheffield, the Scotsman explained why he has always been confident in the current group.

“I said at the start of the season what my aim was and what the club’s aim was and it’s not changed. Maybe a few weeks ago when I said it, people started to laugh. It just shows you a couple of weeks down the line and people are starting to think ‘here they go, they’re coming now’.

“Obviously there’s still a lot of work to be done, it’s going to be hard but we’re quietly confident of getting out of this league.”

Bannan scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot against the Latics last night.

The verdict

The classy midfielder has always maintained that Wednesday would be in a position to go up this season and they are starting to click.

On paper, they have a very talented squad and Moore seems to have found the right formula now, with the win over Wigan a welcome one in that they have now seen off a top team in the league.

Of course, there is a lot of football to be played in the coming months but Wednesday are right to be confident of securing a play-off place.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.