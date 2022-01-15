Barry Bannan assesses promotion chances at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to reduce the six point gap between themselves and the play-off places when they host Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s men have been quite streaky this season but have shown in some performances that they have the talent to re-engage in a promotion race come the end of the season.

Theo Corbeanu’s recall by Wolverhampton Wanderers and subsequent loan to direct play-off rivals Milton Keynes Dons will have been a sore blow at Hillsborough, with Wednesday yet to make their first move in the transfer market this month.

Club captain Barry Bannan is staying positive despite the Owls’ uphill task and he reinforced that when he spoke to YorkshireLive.

He said: “We are behind where we want to be but we are still in touching distance of the play-offs. It is not un-doable.

“There are eight games in February. A lot of things can change. We need to get points.

“There are no more excuses. It needs to happen now.

“There is no one in the changing room who thinks the season is over. We are a bit behind where we want to be but there is still half the season left.”

Bannan has been one of the Owls’ standout performers as he always seems to be, but an inconsistency in front of goal has plagued the Owls in making the jump to the top six, possibly an area to address this month.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Dennis Adeniran Everton Liverpool Motherwell Bournemouth

Wednesday certainly should not be writing off their chances of finishing in the top six this season.

They have a solid base with some experienced campaigners running down the spine of the team, if Moore and his recruitment team can identify a couple of difference makers that could push the fine margins in their favour in the coming months then their promotion bid is firmly on.

Failure to freshen up the squad, while others around them strengthen, though will likely have a negative impact, some new challengers and personalities would help the Owls get back on an upward trajectory having lost their last two without troubling the scorers.

We will have to wait and see what the January transfer window has in store before passing a more informed judgement.