Barry Bannan appears to reveal Sheffield Wednesday teammate’s impending exit

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu looks set to leave the Yorkshire club following the last game of the season tomorrow, with teammate Barry Bannan posting an emotional goodbye to him on Instagram.

The towering forward has spent seven years at Hillsborough after joining from Rapid Vienna but his current contract with the Owls is set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Nuhiu was one of a number of players that agreed to extend his deal until the end of the season but it appears there will not be an extension beyond that.

Bannan, who joined the Yorkshire club in 2015, has penned an emotional goodbye message to his teammate on Instagram – a post which seems to confirm that the Kosovan forward will indeed be leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

Nuhiu has made 276 appearances for the Owls in total – scoring 50 times – but it appears his last game for them will come against Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

The Owls are 12 points clear of the bottom three as things stand but their Championship survival could hinge on the result of a pending EFL charge.

The Verdict

It appears Bannan has confirmed that his good friend and teammate, Nuhiu, will not be signing a new deal at Wednesday and will leave the club after tomorrow’s game.

With Steven Fletcher also having left the club, it seems as though the Owls will need to revamp their forward line in the upcoming window.

The 30-year-old can be a real handful to play against but I don’t think his goal return – seven in 40 appearances this term – is good enough, so this isn’t a massive blow.

That said, it’s a shame for his sake that he won’t get a chance to say goodbye to the fans after seven years of service.