Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy week.

Darren Moore's side were 1–0 winners over Barnsley in the League One play-off final last Monday, securing a Championship return after two years away.

The club have swiftly moved to announce their retained list as they ramp up preparations for a return to the second-tier.

Sheffield Wednesday retained list

Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale have all been released by Sheffield Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

Meanwhile, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson have new offers on the table. The Owls have also exercised options to retain Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Despite so much to take in, there's been time spent to wish those moving on well, including David Stockdale.

The image of Stockdale holding skipper, Barry Bannan, aloft is a touching moment between two top professionals.

It's also been the prime opportunity for Photoshop enthusiasts, including this attempt to tee Bannan and Stockdale up for Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

Such a hilarious image has caught the eye of Stockdale and Bannan alike, with the pair sharing a hilarious exchange on Twitter in response.

Bannan reacts to Stockdale's Sheffield Wednesday exit

Whilst there was plenty of banter floating around on social media, there was also a touching message from Bannan as he reflected on Stockdale, who had lost his place in goal to Cameron Dawson, leaving Hillsborough.

He wrote on Twitter: "What a guy, and thanks for everything you brought to this club your help was massive not only on pitch but off it. What a great family and wish you all the success going forwards in your next adventures."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Focus at Wednesday will be drifting onto recruitment as Darren Moore's side prepare for a Championship return.

There will also be a focus on getting new contracts agreed with Dele-Bashiru, Johnson and Paterson having put offers on the table.