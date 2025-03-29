With Notts County firmly in the race for the automatic promotion and play-off spots in League Two, next season feels a long way away, even though there are just eight league games remaining in this campaign.

However, at clubs up and down the country, work will already be well underway for next term, with many clubs likely having started planning their summer transfer window from the second the January one came to a close.

For the Magpies, it could be a pivotal window no matter which league they find themselves in come the summer. Over the course of the last year, they have lost several key players and have also been badly hit by injuries. As a result, it will be interesting to see whether the club’s hierarchy take a different approach to building depth in the squad this time around.

With that in mind, here is what a dream summer transfer window for Notts could potentially look like.

In – Ossama Ashley

With George Abbott highly likely to move on to bigger and better things next season, the midfield will be a crucial area for Notts in the summer transfer window.

Although the situation is not desperate enough to suggest a major rebuild is required in that area of the pitch, they will certainly need to inject their midfield with some youthful energy.

Abbott has caught the eye with his energy and all-action displays this term, and there has been a noticeable drop-off in the Magpies’ intensity levels when he’s been absent. Therefore it will be crucial they replace him with a player of similar characteristics.

Ossama Ashley could be the perfect man for the job. The 25-year-old has been hugely impressive in the middle of the park for Karl Robinson’s Salford City so far this season.

Ashley has produced a series of commanding displays alongside Tyrese Fornah, not least against Notts in the Ammies’ 3-0 win back in December. The former Colchester man could provide the sort of power that Notts’ midfield has been crying out for at times this season.

Ashley’s contract is due to expire in the summer, meaning there will surely be plenty of competition for his signature. But with a big signing likely needed to fill Abbott’s boots, Ashley could prove to be a sensible option.

In – Kian Spence

Having seen Notts come up against him several times over the course of their spell in the National League, Spence is a name who will be familiar to plenty of people at Meadow Lane.

The midfielder shone for Halifax Town over several seasons in the fifth tier and, since Barrow handed him the chance to step-up to EFL level for the first time two seasons ago, he has gone from strength to strength.

Arguably one of the division’s most underrated players, Spence enjoyed a stunning campaign last time out, notching nine league goals and six assists from midfield, and whilst his numbers are likely not going to reach that high this time around, he's still one of the top engine room operators in the division.

Kian Spence's 2023/24 League Two Stats (as per Fotmob) Apps 45 Goals 9 Assists 6 Chances created 34 Duels won 190

An athletic midfielder with bags of quality to boast, he is surely ready for the next step of his development, at a club competing at the top of League Two, if not one that plays its football in the division above.

At 24 and with his contract expiring in the summer, now could be the perfect time for Notts to pounce on a player they have known about for quite some time.

Related Notts County, David McGoldrick development will have L2 rivals looking over their shoulders The Magpies have looked brighter since David McGoldrick's return from injury, they will now hope to put pressure on the current top three.

Stays - Alassana Jatta

While not strictly a new addition, if Notts can keep hold of Jatta, it could be the most important piece of business they complete all summer.

The frontman was subject to interest from the likes of Plymouth, Portsmouth and Bolton in January, but ultimately remained at Meadow Lane, with the Magpies reportedly having rejected a bid of £750,000 from the Pilgrims.