Burton Albion forward Cole Stockton faces an uncertain future in East Staffordshire as we reach the halfway point of the January transfer window, with a number of teams interested in his services.

Stockton has grown a reputation for being a clinical finisher in League One and League Two throughout recent years, and those eyeing up a move are looking to take advantage of his situation at the Pirelli Stadium, despite only signing seven months ago.

Barrow agree Cole Stockton deal

One of the sides who have thrown their hat in ring when it comes to the 29-year-old are Barrow, who are enjoying a stellar campaign in the fourth tier at present under Pete Wild's management.

League Two Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 27 29 54 2 Wrexham 26 18 52 3 Mansfield Town 26 24 50 4 Barrow 27 14 49 5 Crewe Alexandra 27 10 47 6 Notts County 27 8 43 7 MK Dons 25 9 42 8 Gillingham 26 -8 41

On Monday afternoon, Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon that Barrow and Burton have agreed a deal for Stockton to potentially move to Holker Street, with the final decision now up to the centre-forward.

Nixon's report continues by stating that a number of other sides have also shown an interest in Stockton, but the Cumbrian outfit are said to have made the strongest offer.

League One sides showing interest in Cole Stockton

Despite Barrow's current lofty standing in the League Two table at this moment in time, it would be a more than impressive coup if they are to fend off some of the competitors whom Nixon also namechecked earlier in the day.

League One outfits Charlton Athletic and Stevenage are also reportedly keen on the former Morecambe man, who recorded 33 goals in 84 third-tier outings for the Shrimps, who spent two seasons either side of the relegation trap-door.

Ultimately, Charlton will prove to be an attractive proposition for anybody in Stockton's current predicament, given their prestige in League One in comparison to a number of sides in the division, and if given the chance to shine, would prove more than adequate as a foil for Alfie May, who stands as the division's top scorer with 16 strikes.

Stevenage have also made an impressive return to League One, sitting on the periphery of the top-six, and have the equally-impressive Jamie Reid within their ranks, who Stockton would be more than an ideal backup for.

Furthermore, National League outfit Oldham Athletic are also mentioned in the report, as the Latics look to end their exile from the EFL, and it wouldn't be beyond the realm of possibility to see Stockton tempted by a move, as they demonstrated their pulling power with the summer signing of James Norwood.

Barrow need to add goals

At present, Wild's men are the lowest scorers inside the top-seven, so it's clear where his priorities lie in the window.

Despite possessing the likes of Dom Telford within the squad - who notched 37 goals in the previous two League Two campaigns - the former Newport man has only struck four times this season yet remains their highest-scoring forward.

Top scorer Ben Whitfield only has seven to his name, and whilst Stockton has endured a miserable spell with Burton - scoring none in 10 appearances - a change of environment in a side on the up will only boost his morale, as well as the squad's if he comes through the door.