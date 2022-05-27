Barrow AFC announce 37-year-old as their new manager

Barrow AFC have announced that Pete Wild is to become their new manager.

The 37-year-old has signed a three year deal with the club which could see him remain in The Dunes Hotel Stadium’s dugout until 2025.

Wild joins the Bluebirds having spent three years as boss of non-league side FC Halifax Town.

During those seasons, the club have always finished in the top ten of the National League, finishing sixth in 2019/20, tenth in 2020/21 and fourth this campaign.

Wild also previously had a brief interim spell as boss at Oldham Athletic.

Speaking via the club’s announcement, Barrow chairman Paul Hornby expressed his delight at the appointment.

“We are delighted to welcome Pete to Barrow” he said, via Barrow club media.

“He’s a manager who has been on our radar for some time, due to the phenomenal job he’s done over the past three years at FC Halifax Town.

“He’s not only a good young coach, but he can spot and develop young players.

“He’s exactly the type of manager we were after and he immediately bought into what we are trying to build here at Barrow.”

The Verdict

It is certainly refreshing to see a manager being plucked from the non-league and given an opportunity in the EFL.

It just goes to show that whatever level you are at, if you do well, there is always a chance you will catch the eye and earn the opportunity to progress your career and that is exactly what Pete Wild has done during his time at Halifax Town.

Having said that, Wild certainly has a tough job on his hands with the Bluebirds.

The club finished the campaign 22nd in League Two – narrowly avoiding dropping out of the EFL and returning to the non-league system.