Barnsley’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Barnsley have made remarkable improvements in recent months, with Valérien Ismaël’s side now in serious contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The Tykes are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches and will be looking to keep that impressive run of form going for as long as possible.

Ismaël’s side are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and five points clear of seventh-placed AFC Bournemouth with nine matches remaining in this year’s league campaign.

The club have had their fair share of younger players that have been on the scoresheet over the years, but do you know how Barnsley’s top-ten youngest ever goalscorers are?

