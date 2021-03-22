Barnsley’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Barnsley are a club on the rise right now, chasing play-off football in the Championship with a vibrant young squad that are a joy to watch.

Valerian Ismael’s side were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend in a South Yorkshire derby, with Jordan Rhodes doing the damage for the Owls. However, there’s no taking away from the fact that Barnsley have stunned followers of the Championship by staging a promotion push.

The dream of a return to the Premier League for the first time since the late 90s is a mouth-watering prospect and, if it were to materialise, it would offer the club a chance to break some 20-year records with regard to transfer fees.

That’s the focus of this particular article, as we dive into the archives and pick out the 10 most expensive players to ever arrive at Oakwell over the years.

