Barnsley had a good season in 2022/23, finishing in the play-offs, but will feel unlucky that they lost the final at Wembley to Sheffield Wednesday, denying them the chance to return to the Championship on their first attempt.

Barnsley will look to build upon this season and hope to achieve promotion back to the Championship. The Yorkshire club appointed Neil Collins to achieve this ambition and bring further success to Oakwell.

The decision to appoint Collins to bring about promotion back to the Championship with a hot winning streak, got us thinking here at Football League World about who Barnsley’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Allan Clarke – 37.1%

Allan Clarke comes in as Barnsley’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Clarke had two spells with the club as a manager, with his first spell being his first managerial role. Clarke was appointed player-manager in June 1978. In his first season running the club, Clarke guided them to promotion to the old Third Division. He would lead them to a mid-table finish in that old Third Division the season before he would leave the club for a fellow Yorkshire club, Leeds United.

During his second tenure, Clarke did a fine job as the club was in turmoil and suffering financially, but Clarke managed to keep the club in the old Second Division during this four-year spell.

Clarke would be in charge of 326 fixtures, winning 121, meaning his win percentage is 37.1%.

9 Brough Fletcher – 37.3%

Ninth on our list is Brough Fletcher, an individual that many Barnsley fans will never have seen manage a game.

Fletcher played for Barnsley twice during his footballing career before retiring in 1929 to be appointed Barnsley manager in 1930, his first managerial role. Fletcher would hold this position for seven years and win the old Third Division North during his tenure.

Fletcher would win 110 of his 295 fixtures, giving him a win percentage of 37.3%.

8 Lee Johnson – 39.2%

Lee Johnson was appointed manager in February 2015 after an impressive job at Oldham Athletic.

Johnson had a good tenure at Oakwell. Barnsley would show potential signs of success under his management as he led the club to a mid-table finish and the EFL Trophy final. This performance as manager in his first full season was mixed prior to the 2016 New Year, but a seven-game winning streak would catapult the club up the table and have teams attempting to tempt Johnson away. This would be the case, as Johnson would leave the club for Bristol City in February 2016.

Johnson would manage 51 games in his two-year tenure, winning 20, giving him a win percentage of 39.2%.

7 Norman Hunter – 42.9%

World Cup winner Norman Hunter managed 175 games for Barnsley, winning 75, giving him a win percentage of 42.9%.

Hunter was appointed player-manager in September 1980, managing the club for four years. During his tenure, Hunter would guide the club to the old Second Division, as Barnsley finished second in the old Third Division in that first season. Hunter would then keep the club in the old Second Division for the rest of his stewardship before being sacked by the club in February 1984, as the club were having a poor season with relegation looming over their shoulders.

6 Dave Bassett – 45.2%

Dave Bassett was appointed manager in May 1999 and would spend only one full season at the club.

Bassett’s one full season at the club almost brought them Premier League football. Under Bassett, Barnsley would lose the play-off final to Ipswich Town, meaning they would spend another year in the First Division. However, unhappy that he was unable to mount another push for promotion, Bassett left the club in December 2000.

Bassett would win 38 of the 84 fixtures that he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 45.2%.

5 John Hastie – 46%

John Hastie was appointed manager of Barnsley in August 1912, succeeding Arthur Fairclough following their FA Cup success in April 1912.

Hastie would be in charge for two seasons, achieving two good finishes in the old Second Division. Hastie would not be able to bring the success that Fairclough managed to the club.

Hastie would be in charge of 74 games, winning 34, meaning that his win percentage for Barnsley is 46%.

4 Daniel Stendel – 47%

Daniel Stendel was appointed in June 2018, replacing José Morais, due to the Portuguese manager's failure to keep Barnsley in the Championship.

Stendel would have a successful first season in charge as he guided them back to the Championship on their first attempt, as he finished second in League One. His second season would not be as successful, as following a win on the opening day, Barnsley would not win another league game under the German. Barnsley would go on a ten-game run, failing to secure a win, resulting in Stendel losing his job.

Stendel managed 66 matches at Barnsley, winning 31, giving him a win percentage of 47%.

3 Michael Duff – 55.2%

Similar to Stendel, Michael Duff was appointed manager in June 2022 following Barnsley’s relegation from the Championship.

Duff had an incredible campaign in charge of the club last season. The club missed out on promotion back to the Championship as they lost to a strong Sheffield Wednesday side in the play-off final. The club was hopeful that Duff would stay and guide the club to promotion this season from League One, but Duff would be appointed manager of Swansea City for the 2023/24 season.

During Duff’s one season, he managed 58 fixtures, winning 32, giving him a win percentage of 55.2%.

2 Valérien Ismaël – 56.8%

Valérien Ismaël was appointed in October 2020 as the replacement for Gerhard Struber, as Struber decided to join New York Red Bulls.

Ismaël was in charge for only nine months, as he had an incredible season in charge of Barnsley. He would lead the club to the play-off semi-final in 2021, but they were defeated by Swansea. His short term as manager ended as he was appointed West Brom manager in June 2021.

The French manager was in charge of 44 fixtures at Oakwell, winning 25 of them, giving him a win percentage of 56.8%.

1 Percy Lewis – 58.7%

Percy Lewis is the best manager Barnsley has ever had in terms of win percentage.

Lewis was appointed manager of Barnsley in April 1914. However, he would only be in charge of one season due to the outbreak of World War I, with football being put on hiatus.

Lewis would be manager for five years at the club, but in his only campaign when Barnsley would play a fixture, he would lead the Yorkshire club to a third-place finish in the old Second Division in the 1914/15 season.

Lewis would lead the team in 46 fixtures, winning 27 of them, giving him a win percentage of 58.7%.