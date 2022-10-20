Barnsley’s stance on free-agents becomes clearer ahead of their showdown with Morecambe

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has revealed that whilst the club are still monitoring the free-agent market, he believes that the players that are currently available do not fit the bill for the League One outfit.

Fellow third-tier side Bristol Rovers managed to bolster their squad earlier this week by securing the services of Scott Sinclair on a short-term deal.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Duff opted to completely overhaul Barnsley’s squad as he signed 11 players.

Under the guidance of the 44-year-old, the Reds have made a relatively encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Currently sixth in the League One standings, Barnsley will be hoping to launch a push for promotion in the coming months.

After sealing a point in their showdown with Bolton Wanderers last weekend, it will be interesting to see whether the Tykes are able to get back to winning ways at this level on Saturday when they face Morecambe.

Ahead of the club’s trip to the Mazuma Stadium, Duff has addressed Barnsley’s stance on free-agents.

As cited by BBC Sheffield Sports Editor Andy Giddings on Twitter, Duff has insisted that no one has caught the club’s eye of late and has also suggested that it will take six weeks for a player to get up to speed at this stage of the season.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff says they are monitoring a the free agent market, but suggests there is nothing out there atm, with players needing ‘6 weeks’ to get up to speed. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) October 20, 2022

The Verdict

Duff makes a valid point regarding players who are currently on the lookout for new clubs as it will take these individuals time to adjust to the competitiveness of League One.

With the transfer window set to open again in January, it will be interesting to see whether Barnsley decide to engage in some business.

By nailing their recruitment in the New Year, the Reds could potentially bolster their chances of securing an immediate return to the Championship.

Currently nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places in League One, Barnsley know that they will need to embark on a winning run at this level in order to close this gap.

By securing all three points in their clash with Morecambe this weekend, Duff’s side could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the coming weeks.

Are you a true Barnsley fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 True or false: Ernie Hine started his playing career with Barnsley! True False