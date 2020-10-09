Barnsley’s outstanding transfer plans explained, possible target named

Barnsley are still looking to sign three more players before the domestic summer transfer window closes next week, a report from The Barnsley Chronicle has revealed.

The Tykes have effectively added three new players to their senior squad this summer, with Dominik Frieser, Isaac Christie-Davies and Michal Helik all making the move to Oakwell.

Jack Aitchison has also joined from Celtic but has been loaned out to Stevenage, while Killian Ludewig’s loan from Salzburg has already been cancelled, and as a result, it seems Barnsley are still planning for more new recruits, despite currently being without a manager following Gerhard Struber’s exit.

According to the latest reports, the club are still keen to add three more players to their squad before the window closes next Friday.

It is thought that the club are looking to add a striker, central midfielder and full-back to their ranks, as they look to avoid another relegation battle this season.

Doncaster midfielder Ben Whiteman is said to still be a target for Barnsley, with the Tykes having reportedly failed to agree a deal for the 24-year-old earlier this season.

Even so, there are still three years remaining on Whiteman’s contract with Doncaster, securing his future at the Keepmoat Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season, and putting the League One club in a decent position to negotiate any offer that comes in from Barnsley.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

It is encouraging to see that Barnsley are still planning to spend in what remains of the market, and you do feel as though they could still need to do that this summer, having endured a slow start to the season.

However, you have to wonder whether it is sensible for them to make signings before a managerial appointment is done, given the incumbent in the Oakwell hot seat is likely to want to bring in his own targets to the club once he eventually arrives.