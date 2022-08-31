Barnsley’s Michael Duff eyes late Burnley transfer agreement

Barnsley are reportedly keen on signing Adam Phillips from Burnley.

Michael Duff has overseen a mixed start to the season as Barnsley boss, with his side winning two, drawing one and losing three of their opening six League One fixtures.

Focus in the coming days is on strengthening the squad at Oakwell in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

As per a report from Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, Phillips at Burnley is someone that Barnsley are particularly keen on.

It’s claimed by Nixon that Phillips will be allowed to leave Turf Moor in search of first-team football, having fallen out of favour amid Vincent Kompany’s busy summer overhaul.

Whilst there’s reported interest from Shrewsbury Town, Duff is reportedly hoping that Burnley, who he previously played for, will do him a favour and send the midfielder his way.

Burnley could do either a loan or a permanent deal for the 24-year-old.

Phillips has played for both Morecambe and Accrington on loan during his time on the books with Burnley.

Last year, he featured 38 times for Morecambe in League One, 27 of those appearances coming in the starting line-up. He returned six league goals.

The Verdict

Phillips is a very capable midfielder at League One level and you can see why Barnsley want to get their hands on him.

It’s late in the window, but there’s still the need for Duff to pad out his squad at Barnsley. Phillips ticks boxes, too, given his availability and previous experience at League One level.

Duff will be hoping his relationship with his former club weighs Burnley’s transfer decision in his favour.

Thoughts? Let us know!