Barnsley’s managerial search hots up with non-league boss among final candidates

Barnsley are stepping up the search for their next manager, as per reporter Alan Nixon.

According to Nixon via his Patreon report, Barnsley have now whittled their search down to five candidates, whom they have made approaches to.

The club are looking to replace Poya Asbaghi, who left the club following their relegation from the Championship to League One.

Interestingly, the Tykes have reportedly asked the potential candidates to fill out a questionnaire in advance of any talks as to check each of their compatibilities with the club.

Nixon also states that the final decision on who comes in as boss could hinge on the budget and wages available at the club, although it is unclear whether this is referring to the transfer budget and wages available this summer, or potential compensation and manager wages.

Three men are named in Nixon’s report, with the club said to be keen on Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff, and Chesterfield boss Paul Cook.

Barnsley quiz: Does Oakwell have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 DOES OAKWELL HAVE A BIGGER OR SMALLER CAPACITY THAN THE MADEJSKI STADIUM? BIGGER SMALLER

Given that Cook is currently involved in the National League play-offs, it may be that Barnsley have to wait slightly longer to go through the process with the 55-year-old.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear that Barnsley’s approach to hiring their new manager involves a questionnaire regarding the candidate’s compatibility with the club.

If the club were doing their research and digging deep on the candidates, you would think that they would have a good idea of that information already.

Nevertheless, it is good that there appears to be a final shortlist of candidates.

The sooner the club announce their new boss, the sooner said boss can get to work on crafting a squad that the club will hope will be good enough for an immediate return to the Championship.