Snodgrass moved to the English game in 2008 after joining Leeds United from Livingston after turning down a new deal with the club in search of opportunities in the English game.

The right-sided midfielder would go on to enjoy spells with a range of Premier League and EFL clubs over the next 14 years, playing for the likes of Norwich City, Hull City, West Ham United, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town before returning to Scotland in 2022.

Whilst he's fondly remembered by the supporters of the clubs he played for, Barnsley might not feel the same about Snodgrass' time in the English game.

After leaving Livingston in 2008, Snodgrass had a trial with the Tykes before being signed by Leeds. Given what he went on to achieve in the English game, it's fair to say that not signing him was a poor decision by the Reds.

Robert Snodgrass' time as a Leeds United player

The Scotsman joined Leeds when they were a League One club ahead of the 2008/09 season and helped the club reach the League One play-offs with 11 goals and 19 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The Whites fell short of promotion, osing the play-off semi-final and succumbing to another season in the third tier, a disaster for a club of their size.

However, it was third time lucky for the club after three consecutive League One seasons, with Leeds being promoted to the Championship in 2010. Snodgrass played a huge role in the club achieving promotion, scoring seven times in 44 league appearances and being named in the 2009/10 League One PFA team of the year.

With Leeds now back in the Championship, it gave Snodgrass the chance to play in the second division for the first time in his career.

Leeds exceeded expectations in their first season back in the second tier, finishing in seventh place, just missing out on the play-offs by three points. The step-up in division didn't affect Snodgrass' numbers in front of goal, scoring six times in 39 league games for the club.

Robert Snodgrass' Leeds United stats - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2008/09 League One 51 11 1 2009/10 League One 57 10 16 2010/11 Championship 41 7 8 2011/12 Championship 44 13 15

However, his final season at the club was where he proved himself as someone of Premier League quality. His 13 goals in 43 appearances during the 2011/12 campaign earnt him a move to Premier League Norwich City.

Robert Snodgrass announces his retirement

Snodgrass has been without a club since being released by Scottish side Hearts in April 2023. At the age of 36, and without a club, the player decided it was the right time to hang up his boots.

Despite leaving the club nearly 12 years ago, Leeds United saw fit to release a statement on their website, paying tribute to the player and thanking him for his time at the club.

It said: "Former Leeds United winger Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement after a 20 year career, which spanned 637 appearances across ten clubs.

Joining from Livingston in 2008, Snodgrass went on to make 191 appearances for Leeds, scoring 41 goals and playing a crucial role in the club's promotion from League One during the 2009/10 season.

With 10 goals and 14 assists, Snodgrass was named in the League One PFA Team of the Year in May 2010, as the Whites were promoted to the Championship after finishing second.

Upon being appointed manager in February 2012, Neil Warnock announced that Snodgrass would be his captain for the remainder of the season, which he'd finish with 13 goals and 14 assists, the second highest in the league.

Snodgrass won both the Leeds' Fans Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards at the end of the 2011/12 season, before leaving to join Norwich City.

Everyone wishes Robert all the best in retirement, with the knowledge that he's always welcome at Elland Road.

This goes to show just how popular Snodgrass was at Leeds, and just how lucky they were that the trial at Barnsley didn't lead to anything more.