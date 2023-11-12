Highlights Barnsley has a history of transfer blunders, with several players failing to perform after being signed for the club.

Some notable transfer flops include Dave Regis, Phil Gridelet, Cole Kpekawa, Mido, Brek Shea, Christoph Knasmüllner, Dwayne Mattis, and Nile Ranger.

These players either made very few appearances, struggled to make an impact, or had disciplinary issues during their time at Barnsley.

Barnsley have had their fare share of transfer blunders over the years, in both the Championship and League One.

This summer was a busy one for the club in the market, with Neill Collins and co. intent on avoiding another season in the third tier for the third season running.

That business looks like a mixed bag at the moment, despite Barnsley's strong position in League One so far. January may be a big month for the club to improve further in the market, but previous windows have seen their fair share of mistakes.

Here, we take a look back through time and at some of the worst in their history and eight of the biggest transfer flops that supporters will have quickly wanted to forget.

Dave Regis

Regis arrived from Southend United in 1995 and was a member of the squad promoted to the Premier League, but made only four league appearances that season.

In fact, the striker would play 19 times in two seasons for the Tykes, but scored just once. Three separate loans followed to the lower leagues before eventually moving to Leyton Orient. He was a forgettable player in South Yorkshire.

Phil Gridelet

Gridelet played for Hendon and Barnet, before moving to Barnsley in 1990 for a fee of £175,000. He made just six appearances in the league for Barnsley.

That fee was a sizeable one for the club and would see a poor return on their investment in him before moving to Rotherham United three years later in March 1993.

Cole Kpekawa

The QPR defender cost the Tykes almost half a million pounds when he signed in 2016.

That would work out at around £100,000 for each of his starts in a Barnsley shirt.

Kpekawa found himself out of the first-team frame as manager Paul Heckingbottom preferred to play right-back Andy Yiadom out of position at left-back.

The club coaches worked with Kpekawa to suit a more central role, but he struggled, and having made only seven league appearances for Barnsley, Kpekawa made a permanent return to his former loan club Colchester United on 17 July 2017.

He has slowly fallen down the leagues since.

Mido

The well-travelled forward ended his career in South Yorkshire and was way past his best by the time he joined the club.

After seven-figure moves earlier in his career, Mido returned to England in the summer of 2012, with a move to Barnsley.

He struggled for game time, and one substitute appearance for the Tykes was enough for them to realise their mistake and his departure from Oakwell by mutual consent was announced in January 2013.

That would be the end of Mido's playing career, with the striker confirming his retirement from playing that June as a 30-year-old.

Brek Shea

After Stoke City spent a seven-figure sum to bring Shea across the pond, he then joined Championship club Barnsley on loan from Stoke on January 1, 2014, and made his debut against Birmingham City the same day.

He was a disaster and played just eight times for the Tykes before he was sent back to Stoke on March 10 after he was involved in a post-match confrontation, during which he made an offensive gesture towards Barnsley supporters, following a 5–0 defeat against Huddersfield Town.

Shea has enjoyed success in the US but struggled in England.

Christoph Knasmüllner

On 31 January 2018, Knasmüllner signed for Barnsley on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Five months later, on 15 June, he returned to Austria to sign for Rapid Wien.

He played just three times and flattered to deceieve, the Austrian did collect one assist in that time but was largely a disappointment when considering the excitement that surrounded the signing at the time.

Dwayne Mattis

On 10 January 2007, Mattis joined Barnsley from Bury after two unsuccessful initial bids, having scored 11 league goals for the Shakers.

He would play five forgettable times for his new club and eventually he signed for Walsall on a month-long loan deal but suffered a broken leg in a 0–0 draw with Tranmere and was sent back to Barnsley.

He was eventually released by Barnsley on 30 June 2008, after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Nile Ranger

On 21 November 2011, having failed to appear for Newcastle in the season up to that date, Ranger signed on loan for second tier side Barnsley until 14 January 2012. Having not scored in his first five games, in his fifth game for Barnsley, Ranger injured his foot.

His loan was then cut short and he returned to Newcastle. The move did nothing to help Ranger back at his parent club and was a waste of time for Barnsley. That theme would continue for much of Ranger's later career as well.