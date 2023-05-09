Despite a final day defeat at home to Peterborough United, Barnsley are heading for the League One play-offs.

Indeed, Michael Duff's side ended the campaign in fourth place in the end, missing out on automatic promotion by quite some distance, but, at the same time, holding a healthy gap over those below them.

Barnsley have as good of a chance as anyone to earn themselves promotion to the Championship at Wembley later this month.

First, though, they must overcome Bolton Wanderers over two legs, the first of which is scheduled for next Saturday, 13th May.

Who are Barnsley's top five most expensive signings?

Putting this season aside, though, with the transfer market opening in the not too distant future, Barnsley will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, regardless of what division they are in.

With that said, then, just out of curiosity, we thought we'd take a look at the club's five most expensive transfers ever, and what those players are up to these days.

This list is as per Transfermarkt.

5 - Herbie Kane

Barnsley's fifth most expensive transfer deal, and the most recent one to feature on this list, is Herbie Kane.

The midfielder joined the club from Liverpool in October 2020 and has gone on to make 73 appearances since.

His time at the club did include a loan spell away at Oxford United in League One last season, though.

He was back at Oakwell this campaign, however, making 40 league appearances for the club in 2022/23.

4 - Andy Gray

Andy Gray comes in as Barnsley's fourth most expensive signing ever.

The former forward joined the club in 2009/10 and went on to make 99 appearances in Red.

His final season at the club, in 2011/12, saw Gray score eight goals and register four assists in the Championship.

Now 45-years-old, it is unclear what Gray is up to footballing wise, but, as per Transfermarkt, he does have two sons currently on the books at Leeds United - Harry and Archie.

3 - Iain Hume

Another player signed over a decade ago, and Barnsley's third most expensive ever transfer, was Iain Hume.

Joining the club aged 24, Hume went on to make 55 appearances for the club.

Of course, many will remember a horrific head injury suffered by the forward during his time at the club.

Most recently, he played in the Indian Super League back in 2019, but his boots have been hung up since then.

2 - Ashley Ward

For Barnsley's second most expensive signing ever, we have to go back to the 1990's.

Indeed, Ashley Ward was 26 when he joined the club in 1997.

Like the others on this list, he did not go on to make a load of appearances for Barnsley, with just 50 club matches to his name.

These days, Ward has turned his hand to property development, as per his Instagram.

1 - Gjorgji Hristov

Last but not least, Barnsley's record transfer is Gjorgji Hristov.

The forward joined the club for a record fee in the summer of 1997, and went on to spend three years at Oakwell.

During that time, Hristov made just 46 appearances as per Transfermarkt, scoring eight goals.

After his playing days, Hristov remained in football, with his last job having been as academy manager at Vardar Skopje.